Flipkart vs Amazon: Here are some of the deals on offer for their Diwali sales

Diwali is perhaps the most lucrative period for businesses around the country as customers spend a lot on gifts and new items for the house. As the festival of light approaches, the e-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon, gear up for yet another sale. Amazon and Flipkart have offered their Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales twice already in this festive season. The upcoming sale will start from 14 October and will continue till 17 October for both the sites. Naturally, there are some pretty good deals on offer.

We have round up some of the deals that might help you with the Diwali shopping.

Amazon

The site is touting their Great Indian Festival sale as 'big deals on big brands' and are offering deals on 10 crore products. Amazon is also offering no cost EMI on select products and 10% additional cashback on SBI cards.

There are upto 40% off on mobiles, while mobile accessories are being offered on 80% off. One can purchase television sets and air conditioners for 40% off.



Amazon is also offering upto Rs 20,000 off on laptops.



Washing machines are for 35% off, while refrigerators are for 30% off.

People looking to buy gold and diamond jewellery, can purchase them for 60% off.



There is a discount of 50% on utensils and mixers and grinders, 30% on microwaves and ovens and 60% on other kitchen appliances.

Amazon's sale is also offering 70% off on clothing, shoes and handbags.



A discount of 60% is offered on bed sheets and curtains by Amazon.

Flipkart

Customers who own HDFC cards will be able to avail a discount of 10% instantly. They are also offering 20% cashback on payments done through PhonePe. Flipkart is also offering new deals every day for the period of the sale.Flipkart is offering upto 80% off on select electronic items.

There are discounts, exchange offers and other offers on mobile phones. Mobile accessories are being offered for upto 61%.

The online portal is offering 50-80% off on clothing items and home decor products.

Washing machines are being offered for upto 35% off.



Flipkart is offering 55% off on kitchen appliances, 38% on air conditioners and upto 35% of refrigerators.