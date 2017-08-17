Foodgrain output up by 24.1 million tonnes in FY17

Niti Kiran
Last Updated: August 17, 2017 | 20:07 IST
The fourth advance estimates released by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, pegged the foodgrain output at 275.68 million tonnes for 2016/17.
The recent numbers show that the foodgrain production in India has grown by 9.6 per cent from 251.6 million tonnes in the financial year 2015-16. As a result of very good rainfall during monsoon 2016 and various policy initiatives taken by the government, the country has witnessed a record foodgrain production in 2016/17.
*4th Advance Estimates In million tonnes
The estimated foodgrain production of 275.68 million tonnes, is higher by 10.64 million tonnes or 4.01 per cent, than the previous record production of 265.04 million tonnes achieved during 2013/14. It is also higher by 18.67 million tonnes (7.27 per cent) over the previous five years' average production of foodgrains between 2011/12 & 2015/16.
Total production of rice is estimated at a new record high of 110.15 million tonnes. Rice production is higher by 3.50 million tonnes (3.28 per cent) than previous record production of 106.65 million tonnes achieved during 2013/14.
Production of wheat is also at a new high of 98.38 million tonnes in 2016/17. The production is higher by 6.61 per cent, compared to 92.29 million tonnes during 2015/16. Production of coarse cereals estimated at a new record level of 44.19 million tonnes is higher than the average production by 2.85 million tonnes, over the previous five years.
As a result of significant increase in the coverage area and productivity of all major pulses, total production of pulses during 2016/17 is estimated at 22.95 million tonnes, which is 40.4 per cent higher than the previous year's production.