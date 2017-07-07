G20 Summit: PM Modi arrives in Hamburg; can Modi-Xi break the ice amid border showdown in Sikkim?

After a historic three-day visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi late yesterday evening touched down to German city Hamburg to attend the G20 Summit. A two-day G20 Summit will start today in Germany.



Prime Minister Office, in a tweet late evening, said: "PM @narendramodi reaches Hamburg for the G20 Summit. Key multilateral and bilateral engagements will take place through the summit."

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a meeting of leaders of the BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - grouping. He will also hold few bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay on Thursday informed about the Prime Minister's bilateral meetings and said: "His (Modi's) pre-planned bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit are with Argentina, Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico, ROK (South Korea), UK and Vietnam. In addition, he will also participate in the Brics leaders' meeting. There is no change in the prime minister's schedule."

Baglay also clarified that Prime Minister's pre-scheduled bilateral meetings did not include Chinese President Xi Jinping. His clarification came after the Chinese Foreign Ministry gave an impression that it had cancelled the bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Modi following an ongoing showdown between both the armies in the Sikkim region.According to PTI, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said: "The atmosphere is not right for a bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. I think this is the pre-condition for any meaningful peace talks between the two sides." To which the Indian Foreign Ministry responded saying there was no bilateral meeting - between Modi and Xi - was scheduled.The ongoing tension between two countries started earlier this month when the Chinese Army attempted to build a road at Doklam near the Bhutan tri-junction.The G20 is an international forum which was founded in 1999. It aims to discuss policy issues related to the promotion of international financial stability. The G20 comprises top 20 largest and emerging economies of the world.

The members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

