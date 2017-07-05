Communist Party-run newspaper cautions Chinese investors amid border tension with India

Sounding a word of caution for Chinese companies doing business in India, state-run Chinese daily Global Times has warned investors of possible 'anti-China riots' if the border tension between the two countries escalates.

Asking Chinese firms present in India to be alert and take precautions, the daily said violent attacks against Chinese personnel and companies may happen in India if the two countries see even small-scale military tension at the border.

"Many people believe Indian nationalism led to the country's independence from British rule decades ago but now it is gradually evolving into an internal factor behind the anti-Chinese sentiment, which is fuelled by ethnic and religious factors," the daily said adding India's territorial issues can much more easily stir up local people's nationalistic feelings.

The daily asked Chinese firms operating in the retail and consumer electronics sector in India to take precautions against possible 'boycotts' and ensure the 'personal safety' of Chinese workers if the border tension worsens.

China had committed investments of over $20 billion in India in the next five years during President Xi Jinping's visit in September 2014. The report asked New Delhi to safeguard the security of Chinese-funded institutions against possible anti-China riots.

The report said that rising trade protectionism in the US under Donald Trump has made Chinese firms an inevitable choice for India to work with during its 'Make in India' campaign.

"In order to make itself a promised land for Chinese manufacturers, India needs to spare no effort to maintain the stability of its economic cooperation with China during this period of tensions, even if that is not an easy thing to do," the report added.

China had earlier asked India to withdraw its troops from the Donglong area in the Sikkim sector as a precondition for a "meaningful dialogue" to settle the current stand-off, warning that the Indian Army should learn "historical lessons", in an oblique reference to the 1962 war.

China had accused Indian troops of transgressing into the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector, which it claims as a part of its territory. Bhutan also claims the area as a part of its territory.



China has closed the Nathu La route in Sikkim for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from India.