Godaddy launches new website builder for small businesses in India

Domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy on Wednesday announced the launch of a new website builder on its platform, using which small business can build websites in under an hour from their mobile phones.

"Easy to use and affordable, the new website builder enables a small business, to design a fully functional and professional website in just under an hour with no technical expertise, even using their smartphone," the company said at a press event in New Delhi.

The website builder by GoDaddy features an integrated suite of online tools to help small businesses and entrepreneurs create an audience for their business and drive traffic to their website. It enables users to design a professional looking website by simply typing in their name and industry or an idea, and get a near-complete website, populated with relevant sections and professional images. Powered by smart algorithms and machine learning, the website builder helps customers with continuous activity updates and ways to improve results and evolve their businesses throughout their life cycles, it informed.

"In India, over 34 million small businesses are still offline as a result of the belief that they need technical expertise and not yet recognizing benefits of being visible online. GoDaddy's new Website Builder is designed to help small businesses in India create a professional online identity with ease, helping to grow their business online," said Andrew Low Ah Kee, Executive Vice President, GoDaddy International announcing the launch of new service.

The company is offering the service in four different pricing options following a one month free trial: Personal - Rs. 99/month, business - Rs 479/month, business plus - Rs 679/month and online store - Rs 999/month.