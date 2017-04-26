Gold bars worth Rs 59 lakh seized, Air India worker taken into custody

Two kg of gold bars valued at Rs 59 lakh were seized today at Calicut international airport in Karipur,about 30 km from here and an Air India subsidiary unit staff taken into custody in this connection, DRI sources said.

DRI sleuths, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Siddhique (24), an employees of Air India Air Transport Services-a subsidiary of AI, while he was leaving airport early this morning after his duty.

A check revealed he had hidden the two gold bars,shapd like a cell phone and weighing one kg each, in his pouch, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sources said.

On being questioned, Siddhique revealed that he took the gold bars, hidden inside the toilet of an international flight, as directed by a passenger.

The details of the flight and the passenger could not be known immediately, the sources said.

