Google chief Sundar Pichai to meet students at IIT Kharagpur next week

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be visiting IIT Kharagpur, the institute he did his engineering from, during his ongoing visit to India.

Pichai is in the country on a private trip, but as per reports he will hold an event later next week where he is expected to engage with the media and make announcements related to small businesses and start-ups.

Pichai, who holds a BTech degree from IIT Kharagpur, will also attend a function on 5 January with teachers and students at his former institution.

"Sundar Pichai, CEO Google and Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017," IIT-Kgp director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti said.

The institute is inviting students to come back to campus on time after the winter break to be able to listen to Pichai.

At an open-air theatre in the campus, the Google man will discuss his past, present and future at a function titled 'A journey back to the past to inspire the future'.

Pichai had passed out from the elite institute in 1993 with a BTech in metallurgical and materials engineering.

He then went on to pursue an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School.

Later on he joined Google in 2004 as its vice president of product management, where he led the team working on Google's Chrome browser and operating system, before being elevated as its CEO last year.

Google has plans to provide free Wi-Fi at 400 railway stations across India.