Government accomplishes 3.5 per cent fiscal deficit target

The Centre on Thursday said it has achieved the fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of GDP for 2016-17, and set its sights on reducing it further to 3.2 per cent of GDP in the next financial year.

Fiscal deficit is 3.51 per cent of GDP or Rs 5.35 lakh crore in 2016-17, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said while releasing the provisional accounts for the previous financial year.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the country's expenditure and revenue The CGA further said that revenue deficit during the previous fiscal was 2.02 per cent of GDP. As per the provisional data, the fiscal deficit in April 2017 was Rs 2.05 lakh crore, which is 37.6 per cent of the Budget estimate, as against 25.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure of the government in April was Rs 2.42 lakh crore, or 11.3 per cent of the full-year estimate.

Revenue collection was Rs 35,081 crore, or 2.3 per cent, of the estimate. Total receipts of the government -- from revenue and non-debt capital -- in April stood at Rs 36,529 crore.

The revenue deficit during the month was Rs 1,78,383 crore, or 55.4 per cent, it said. Revenue deficit refers to the shortfall in total government revenue realisation from the targeted figure.

