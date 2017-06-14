Government's GST Twitter handle answers traders, consumers' questions

With just two weeks to go before Goods and Service Tax (GST) kicks in, the government is making every effort to apprise citizens on how the country's biggest tax overhaul will affect them.

To clear the confusion around the new tax regime, the government has started a Twitter handle called GST@GoI where individuals can ask questions on the new tax rates on various goods and services.

On the micro-blogging website, questions range from GST rates on various goods and services to input tax credit.

A user Idris MK asked the govt handle about getting refunds in cases were there is unutilized income tax credit.

Supplies to SEZ will be zero rated and refund will be available. https://t.co/JBLgEccdzW - GST@GoI (@askGST_GoI) June 13, 2017



Another user asked about GST rate on take away restaurants.

18% for AC restaurant, 28% for 5* restaurant, 12% for non AC non alcohol serving restaurant

https://t.co/r0FpCJN0ui - GST@GoI (@askGST_GoI) June 14, 2017

For people having any IT related query, @askGSTech is the official twitter handle to answer your questions on GST.

With invoice ITC can be claimed completely subject to ITC rules. https://t.co/0zR42oBXHZ - GST@GoI (@askGST_GoI) June 14, 2017

The government on Tuesday emphasised that Good and Services Tax will be rolled out from July 1 and preparations are in full swing for its smooth implementation, as it sought to dispel rumours of a possible deferment.

To help familiarize people with the GST, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) in coordination with the state governments have increased their outreach programmes so as to reach the last trader.

GST Council on Sunday revised rates for as many as 66 items after discussions in the 16th GST meeting in New Delhi. The Council also reduced the applicable rate on making charges of glod jewellery from 18 per cent to just 5 per cent.





