Govt plans to link Aadhaar with driving license

Union Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad today said the government was planning to link Driving License to Aadhaar. The Minister was speaking at the Digital Haryana Summit 2017 where he said that talks were on about the move with the Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. "We are planning to link Driving Licence to Aadhaar. I have had a word with Nitin Gadkari regarding this," he said.

The Minister further said that Aadhaar is safe and secure. "It is a tool for good governance and empowerment. Digital governance is good governance. Digital delivery is fast delivery," Prasad added.

Earlier in April, it was reported that the Union cabinet had decided to link issue of driving licences and vehicle registration to Aadhaar. According to a report in the Mint, the government proposed an all-India register for vehicles and driving licences to ensure no duplication is done.

Nitin Gadkari reportedly said that measures like making vehicle registration and driving licences Aadhaar-based would help the authority to check registration of stolen vehicles.

The government has already made the Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax, opening bank accounts, applying for PAN card and even for buying SIM cards. The Centre has also made linking Aadhaar mandatory with PAN card, bank accounts and phone number. The government believes that linking bank account with Aadhaar will curb money laundering. The government also believes that Aadhaar will make the verification process of driving licenses easier.