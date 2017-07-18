GST Effect: Govt gives cigarette producers no reason to smile

The GST Council has hiked the cess on cigarettes to take away the windfall gain of Rs 5,000 crore that manufacturers would have raked in due to an anomaly that had crept in after the GST rate was fixed, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday

While the peak Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of 28 per cent stays and so does 5 per cent ad valorem cess on top of it, the fixed cess has been hiked between Rs 485 and 792 per thousand sticks, the finance minister explained.

"The increase in cess would bring in Rs 5,000 crore of additional tax revenue which otherwise would have gone to the manufacturers," the finance minister told journalists after the council held an emergency meeting through video conferencing.

The GST Council had in May fixed 28 per cent as the top rate for cigarettes. A 5 per cent ad valorem cess was levied on top of it and Rs 1,591 per thousand sticks as fixed cess on both filter and non-filter cigarettes of not exceeding 65 mm length. The cess rate varied from Rs 2,126 to Rs 4,170 for cigarettes of different lengths.

But this rate was lower than the pre-GST tax incidence and the choice before manufacturers was either to pass on the lower taxes to consumers by way of cutting rates or pocket the windfall. The manufacturers chose the latter alternative. Jaitley said to correct this, the GST Council has raised the fixed cess by Rs 485 to 792 per thousand sticks.

He said the consumer prices will, however, not change as the increased tax incidence would only take away the windfall profits the manufacturers were earning. Jaitley also said the GST Council will meet in first week of August to review the progress of the implementation of GST, which was rolled out on July 1. Under the GST law the government proposes to impose a cess on luxury and sin goods such as cigarettes for the first five years, to create a corpus to compensate states in case of revenue loss under the new tax regime. This was a crucial clause that was incorporated in the law to get reluctant states on board for the biggest tax reform since independence.

The cess is applicable above the 28 per cent tax on luxury goods, sugary drinks and tobacco products. The compensation law also proposes to compensate states every quarter in case of revenue shortfall and the final compensation amount will depend on a CAG audit.