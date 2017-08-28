GST effect: Niti Aayog foresees tax revenue crossing Rs 25 lakh crore by FY20

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is likely to increase the government tax revenue 'over time' believes the Niti Aayog. In its three year action plan (2017-18 to 2019-20), the government think-tank believes due to a efficient tax system post-GST, tax revenue of the government is expected to grow (in a baseline scenario) to Rs 26.48 lakh crore by 2019-20 from Rs 17.03 lakh crore in 2016-17.

It predicts a 14 per cent growth in 2017-18, followed by 16 per cent and 17 per cent in the next two financial years.

In the report, Niti Aayog says: "The GST is designed as a more efficient tax system that will create a common Indian market, spur investment and economic growth. It will help expand tax base as well as lead to better tax compliance due to a simplified structure and inherent incentives for self-reporting. For these reasons, it is expected that the GST implementation would, over time, lead to an increase in aggregate government tax revenues."

The report further says that "going forward, 2018-19 onwards, we expect the indirect tax buoyancy to increase as a result of GST implementation." It predicts the indirect tax buoyancy to grow from 1.06 per cent in 2017-18 to 1.11 per cent in 2018-19 and 1.17 per cent in 2019-20.

However, it maintains that "this may be an underestimate, especially given that India has managed to achieve greater tax buoyancy historically during the period between 2004-05 and 2007-08. However, we choose to be conservative owing to the uncertainty around the precise date of the GST's implementation, and also because of the potential for a negative shock to indirect tax revenues arising from the global commodity prices."

Tax buoyancy is ratio of growth rate in tax collection to growth rate in the Gross Value Addition (GVA). A tax buoyancy of greater than 1 means that the tax revenues increase at a faster rate than the nominal GVA.

The report expects the long-term direct tax buoyancy to be 1.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the three-year action agenda expects the gross tax revenues to GDP ratio to increase to 12.3 per cent by 2019-20, compared to 11.2 per cent in 2016-17. The forecasted direct tax to GDP ratio is 5.8 per cent, 6.0 per cent and 6.3 per cent in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 respectively, compared to 5.6 per cent in 2016-17. The indirect tax to GDP ratio is likely to rise to 5.7 per cent, 5.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively, compared to in 2016-17 is 5.6 per cent.

