GST effect: Tata, Renault slash SUV prices by up to Rs 2 lakh

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors and French carmaker Renault India on Wednesday reduced car and SUV prices by up to Rs 2.17 lakh to pass on to consumers the benefit of lower taxes under the GST regime.

We are offering a price reduction of up to 12 per cent ranging between Rs 3,300 and Rs 2,17,000, depending on the model and variant, Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company has cut prices of its SUV Hexa ranging between Rs 1.04 lakh and Rs 2.17 lakh, hatchback Tiago by up to Rs 52,000 and compact sedan Tigor by up to Rs 60,000.

Welcoming the implementation of the Goods and Services tax (GST), Pareek said: This will enhance the ease of doing business and usher in a new era for the economy in general and especially, for the automotive industry.

Renault has also cut price of its hatchback Kwid Climber AMT between Rs 5,200 and Rs 29,500, SUV Duster RXZ AWD between Rs 30,400 and Rs 1,04,700 and that of Lodgy Stepway RXZ between Rs 25,700 and Rs 88,600.

Reflecting our customer-first approach, we have decided to pass on GST benefits to our customers, enhancing the value proposition of our products, Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Sumit Sawhney said.

