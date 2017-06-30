GST Conclave LIVE Updates: Venkaiah Naidu appeals to opposition to reconsider decision to boycott midnight meet

Just a few hours remain before India launches the biggest the tax reform ever with the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) . Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has called for a joint special session of the parliament at midnight today to mark the occasion. Many popular personalities have been invited apart from the parliamentarians. Amitabh Bachan, Lata Mangeshkar, Ratan Tata are some of the big names in the invitees' list. PM Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee will be giving speeches at the parliament session.

Originally, the launch of GST which had been in the works for over a decade, was to be done from Vigyan Bhawan -- the largest convention centre in the national capital that has hosted majority of the meetings of the GST Council.







But the historic Central Hall was thought to be a better choice considering the importance of the new indirect tax code that unifies more than a dozen separate levies to create a single market with a population greater than the US, Europe, Brazil, Mexico and Japan put together.

Even though there the government is going full out, there is uncertainty if the transition will be smooth.

Here are the latest updates:

11:55 AM: If congress could not digest the fact that Modi became PM as Venkaiah Naidu said, we would not have been here having this discussion, says Anand Sharma, Congress' senior leader.



11:54 AM: I want to tell the poeple of India that this will take time to be implemented, says Cong's Anand Sharma



11:51 AM: Our suggestions on GST were ignored by Narendra Modi, tonight whatever will happen is just a scam, says Anand Sharma of Congress



11:50 AM: Even Atal ji never indulged in antics, says Cong senior leader Anand Sharma

Bill with political will & administrative skill that is required, they are all available with this govt: @MVenkaiahNaidu

11:46 AM: Congress' senior leader, Anand Sharma joins Rajdeep Sardesai at India Today's GST conclave, said opposition to midnight meeting over GST is ideological.



11:40 AM: Venkaiah Naidu made a final appeal to opposition at India Today's midnight conclave over attending the historic midnight GST session. He said its a culmination of efforts of all parties.



11:38 AM: GST is a combined effort of not just one party but many parties and governments, said Venkaiah Naidu at India Today midnight conclave.



11:34 AM: Only habitual tax evaders are opposing. The Finance Minister going out and chartered accountants of India are building up momentum including media to educate people over GST: Venkaiah Naidu



11:31 AM: Congress is not able to digest the fact that Narendra Modi was elected in 2014 as Prime Minister, Venkaiah Naidu said at India Today's GST conclave.



11:18 PM: Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu praises Arun Jaitley at India Today GST conclave, says, "After consultation for two years my colleague Arun Jaitley has done a great job".



11:14 PM: All states chief ministers were consulted for the GST, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu tells Rajdeep Sardesai at India Today's GST conclave.



11:11 AM: India Today's GST conclave begins in New Delhi, Urban development Minister Venkaiah Naidu says the Atal Bihari Vajpayee drafted the GST first.



10:15 AM: Last meeting of GST council to be held in New Delhi today to finalise minute details before the tax regime comes into effect tonight.



10:00 AM: People should not believe in any misinformation, GST has a transparent process. It will give benefits to honest taxpayers, says Hasmukh Adhia, Revenue Seceratary







9:45 AM: After Congress, RJD and TMC, now Nitish Kumar has also decided not to attend the GST midnight meet.



9:30 AM: However, on Thursday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asked opposition parties such as Congress and the Left to reconsider their decision to skip the midnight GST launch today saying they were all consulted on the indirect tax reform and cannot run away from it.



9:23 AM: Opposition parties Congress,RJD and TMC has decided to boycott the event hinting the GST roll out, despite being an important step forward, did not require a midnight session.





9:20 AM: But not everyone's happy about the special parliament session for the roll out of the GST . Rival politicians have suggested that the Prime Minister is using the special midnight session to make it a spectacle for his achievements. D Raja from the CPI called the joint session nothing but a drama by the Modi government.

9:15 AM: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be among the attendees, which also includes BJP president Amit Shah and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha.





9:10 AM: At 10:45 PM, the function is expected to start with the screening of a 10-minute short film on GST for the guests, which would be followed by speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.



9:00 AM: The launch event will start at 11 pm on June 30 and extend into the midnight, coinciding with the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the event is expected to be 80-minute long.