GST to become reality: Here's what gets costlier and cheaper after midnight

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) roll-out will become reality post midnight. There is no doubt that India's biggest tax overhaul will be a mixed bag for consumers.

The landmark Goods and Services Tax will not alter the prices of essentials and daily use items like salt and soaps as they have either been exempt or tax on them has been kept at the current level.

Unbranded food staples including vegetables, milk, eggs and flour will be exempt from GST along with health and education services.

Here's what may get dearer due to GST

Gold, Ghee, Biscuits, Chewing gum, Branded Flour, Branded Rice, ice cream, chocolates, ayurvedic medicines, Hotels with room tariffs above Rs 5,000, restaurants in five-star hotels, AC restaurants, Movie tickets costing more than Rs 100, Music concerts, IPL match tickets, Perfumes, AC train tickets, Business-class air tickets, Air-conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine, Television, LED TV, Mobile phone bills, insurance premiums, banking charges, credit card charges, Motorcycles with engine capacity of more than 350 cc, soft drinks

Here's what may become cheaper from July 1

Tea, edible oils, sugar, textiles, baby formula, Milk, Rice, Wheat, Pasta, Spaghetti, Macaroni, Noodles, Pickle, Ketchup, Sauces, Mineral water, Cashew nuts, soap, Hair oil, Detergent powder, Toothpaste, Agarbatti, Notebooks, Printers, Pens, Insulin, spectacles, Footwear, Khadi fabrics, Silk, Electric transformers, Movie tickets less than Rs 100, Luxury cars, Motorcycles, Economy-class air tickets, Hotels with lower tariff, Cement



