GST Launch Live Updates: PM Modi minutes away from changing India's tax system forever

India's biggest tax reform, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), will be launched in the Central Hall of the Parliament in the next few hours.

The midnight launch will take place in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Arun Jaitley. The launch event will begin at 11 pm.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who is also government's brand ambassador for GST will attend the launch. Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata will also be in attendance during the GST rollout.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the Left parties have said they will skip the launch event.

9.30 pm: As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime will subsume various indirect taxes from today midnight, there would be a reorganisation of existing Service Tax and Central Excise departments in Mumbai.

There will be 21 commissionerates in the GST Mumbai zone, pared down from the existing 27 under the Service Tax and Central Excise departments.

"From July 1, 27 commissionerates of these two departments will be reduced to 21," said the principal chief commissioner of GST Mumbai zone, Subhash Varshney.

"GST Mumbai zone will now be divided into 11 commissionerates. Besides, there will be five appeal commissionerates and five audit commissionerates, taking the total number to 21," he said.

The Central Excise building near Churchgate in south Mumbai will now be named as GST Bhawan. It will be the zonal headquarters.



8.15 pm: GST Council today decided to reduce GST rate on fertilizers from 12% to 5% & on exclusive parts of tractors from 28% to 18%

8.10 pm: Effective GST rate on under-construction real estate at 12%

The effective GST rate on under-construction real estate projects will be 12 per cent only and not 18 per cent as there will be abatement for land cost, according to tax consultant EY.

Realtors' body CREDAI President Jaxay Shah also said that the effective GST rate would remain at 12 per cent and assured that as per the law, the developers would pass on the benefits of input tax credit to home buyer

8.00 pm: India Inc today hailed the rollout of the GST, and said the sweeping tax reform will give huge momentum to the country's economy and tempt global businesses to invest here.

The industry bodies said they were "fully prepared" for the implementation of the new indirect tax regime, which comes into effect from midnight, while commending the government's efforts towards its rollout.

The nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) will overhaul India's convoluted indirect taxation system and unify the over USD 2 trillion economy with 1.3 billion people into a single market.

7.50 pm: Finance Minster Arun Jaitley chairs the 18th GST Council meeting at Vigyan Bhavan.

