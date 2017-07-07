GST may lead to price increase in agri-inputs: ICFA survey

A survey on the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on agri-inputs has found that retail prices of agri-inputs like irrigation systems will increase in several key states including BJP ruled Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat.

The survey based analysis carried out by Indian Council of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), Delhi, says that the government decision to fix different rate for different categories of inputs like seeds (exempted), fertilizers (12 per cent), tractors (12 per cent), crop protection (18 per cent) etc. will deprive some of these sectors of equal treatment vis-a-vis other agricultural inputs.

According to ICFA, the most common worry among the respondents who feared a negative impact was that GST will increase the input cost for agricultural products as well as agricultural machinery price by 4 - 6 per cent as according to the current tax system only 6 per cent VAT was applicable. "This will be a significant negative for farmers as cost of their input either in terms of investment in machines or in terms of hiring the machine will rise significantly, thereby making their costs higher than current price", it said.

Thus, 45 per cent of the respondents who think that the retail price would increase after the implementation of GST articulated that the rise in the retail price would be 3-5 per cent as inputs or associated activities that are taxable or will come under tax, in effect agri - input products, will incur some amount of tax which will be passed on to the consumer. Also, some had a view that retail price may go up for shorter period of time as earlier most of agri - inputs were out of tax bracket, while under this new tax regime few inputs will be taxed.

Those opposed to this view said that one time taxation on the manufactured / value added inputs and direct exemption of many of the inputs related to agriculture production shall lower the cost. Moreover, transparent tax system and better tax compliance will lead to reduction in unit manufacturing cost and in turn will enable the retailer to sell agri - inputs at low price, they argued. The total number of respondents for the study were 300.

