GST roll out: Be ready with these documents to pay taxes

Taxpayers who missed the chance to register for GST have another chance to come aboard after Goods and Services Network (GSTN) opened registration from yesterday morning. Tax payers and tax practitioners have next three months to register under GST.



GST Network re-opened registration on June 25 for existing taxpayers registered under central excise, service tax and value added tax (VAT), as well new tax payers who recently made it to the tax bracket. Tax practitioners, Tax Deductors at Source (TDS) and e-commerce operators can also enrol under the ongoing registration run.



Here's a look at the procedure involved and documents required to register under GST.



ALSO READ: GST effect: Be ready for confusion, disputes at restaurants from July 1

Documents Required



Getting the paperwork arranged beforehand will make the process a lot easier. Traders and tax practitioners will need their PAN cards, documents related to their trade and bank details to enrol on the GST network for filing tax returns once the new tax regime comes into effect.Here's what you will need:



Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is essential for being a part of the upcoming tax regime. Traders applying for GST registration will have to furnish PAN card of their company for registering.



Tax payers will have to submit a proof of constitution, like partnership deed or registration certificate of the business,

Memorandum of Association (MoA)/ Article of Association (AoA) or certificate of incorporation, along with details and proof of place of business like rent agreement or electricity bill.

A cancelled cheque of the tax payer's bank account has also to be submitted with their names, MICR code, IFSC code, and bank branch details.



Authorised signatories of the company will also have to put in their details. Partners, in case of a partnership, and directors, if it is a company, will have to submit their identity and address proofs.



Tax practitioners should have their PAN, Aadhar number handy. They should also have their mobile phone and e-mail account within reach as they will be used to receive several One Time Passwords (OTPs) during the enrolment process.



The registration form will also require scans of tax practitioner's photograph, his or her degree certificates, STP/ITP registration proof and ICPA membership certificate. These scans need to be in JPEG or PDF format and under 100 KB in size.



ALSO READ: Last week of pre-GST sales: Heavy discounts on TVs, DSLR cameras, heavy appliances, laptops and more

Enrolling under GST Network is a two-step process which begins with the new registration. This will be carried out at the GST website www.gst.gov.in for both tax payers and tax practitioners.



Traders will have to go to the website and click on the Login button. Here they will find a First Time Login option, clicking on which will take to the sign up page. Now, existing tax payers will have to key in their Provisional IDs provided by competent tax authority.



On the other hand, new taxpayers will have to enter their GST Identification Number (GSTIN). The next field is for the temporary password provided with the Provisional ID or the GSTIN.



Applicants will have to pick a username and password in the next page for logging in to the GST portal in the future. After logging in, the tax payer will have to fill in the in the enrolment application and provide the business details asked for. After this the trader will have to verify available and auto-populated from the VAT system. This will have to be signed digitally, and Aadhar is mandatory for this.



ALSO READ: GST effect: Nike, Adidas, Levi's offer discounts as sales season comes early

For tax practitioners, they will have to again to the GST webpage (www.gst.gov.in), where they can apply for new registration. Here they will have to GST Practitioner, followed by state, district, legal name of business, PAN, e-mail address, and mobile number. Click on Proceed when done.



Two different OTPs will be sent to the entered mobile number and e-mail address and will have to be entered on the next page. This generates the new Temporary Reference Number (TRN) which will be used to complete in the second part of the registration.



Going back to the registration page, now applicants will have to select the TRN option. On entering the TRN, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile numbers and e-mail address. Entering the OTP allows the applicant access to saved application which can now be opened and edited. This has to be done within 15 days of generating the TRN.



The saved application is divided into four sections - General details, Applicant Details, Professional Details and Verification. A pop-up will warn that all the information is subject to verification and scrutiny. Accepting it will complete the process.

Also watch:



