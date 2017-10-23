GSTN portal launches offline tool to record inputs sent to job workers

GST Network today said it has launched an offline tool for businesses to quarterly file a form detailing inputs or capital goods sent to job workers and received back from them.

The excel-based offline tool has been made available for preparing and uploading the statement in form GST ITC-04. The tool can be accessed at 'Download' section of GST portal, GSTN said in a statement.

As per GST (Goods and Services Tax) Rule 45, details of inputs or capital goods sent to job worker and received back from them need to be furnished on a quarterly basis in ITC-04.

"All the details can be added in offline mode and thereafter uploaded on GST portal to furnish the form for the quarter July-September 2017," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said.

With the offline tool, internet connection is not required at the time of filling up details. After the details are fed into the excel tool, it can be uploaded on the GST portal.

Also since most of the data entry and business validations are in-built in the offline tool, it reduces chances of errors at the time of upload to the GST portal.

Also the data uploaded will be available for editing or for making new additions.

After the file is uploaded, the system will show the summary of data uploaded, which needs to be digitally signed or verified through EVC (electronic verification code) for successful filing of the same.

A principal manufacturer sends semi-furnished goods to job workers to further process the product.