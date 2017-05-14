Gujarat ready for GST rollout, over 5 lakh businessmen enrolled: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that the state is ready for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout on July 1 with over 5 lakh businessmen enrolling with the GST network.

The state has little over 5 lakh commercial taxpayers.

"Over 5 lakh businessmen (taxpayers) from Gujarat have enrolled (with GST Network). Gujarat is ready for its rollout (on July 1)," Rupani told reporters here.

Speaking to the taxpayers at a seminar organised by the GST Bar Association here today, Rupani said GST is an important step in the direction of country's tax reform, and the process will make tax regime simple and transparent.

"As against separate service tax, VAT and excise duty of different states, the GST will unite the country," he said.

The phase-1 of enrolment with GST Network was suspended on April 30, and will be again opened for 15 days from June 1.

On May 9, the Gujarat assembly had passed the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill unanimously during a day-long special session.

The state assembly also passed two other related Bills.

The Centre is looking to meet a target of July 1 roll out of the historic tax reform which subsumes several indirect taxes levied by both the Centre and state governments like excise duty, VAT, service tax, among others.