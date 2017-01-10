Govt committed to reform Indian economy: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Speaking at the eighth edition of the Vibrant Global Gujarat Summit 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is a nation of vibrant youth and unmatched global workforce.

"Government is committed to reform Indian economy and places highest emphasis on ease of doing business," PM said.



Hailing PM Modi's vision, Mukesh Ambani said that whatever PM Narendra Modi envisages, he would execute it properly to get desired results.

Ambani said, "Schemes like Jan Dhan, Startup India, Digital India and Make in India have earned worldwide respect for the country".





"India has received large foreign investments due to many flagships programes started by PM Modi", he added.

Ambani said that Gujarat had also attracted the highest FDI among all Indian states and have also been crowned as number one in ease of doing business.

He said, "We are proud that Reliance's home state is Gujarat and our journey of excellence has started from here. This is a sacred land for me".

Listing out his achievements and the significance of Reliance's business in Gujarat, he said, "So far Reliance has invested over $45 billion in this state".

"In 2015-16 only 35 per cent people had access to 3G network. But now more than 90 per cent of state population is under Jio's internet", he added.

In a bid to push PM's 'Digital India' drive, he said, " In coming year Jio will connect lakhs of merchants and shops to support our PM's cashless digital vision. Jio will also connect all colleges and schools in Gujarat so that our future generation can have an easy access to education in coming years".

Ratan Tata had also addresed the summit. He said that soon Gujarat would lead the country in its journey of becoming Digital economy.

The four day event has been divided into two parts. On January 10 and 11, there will be business seminars, and on January 12 and 13, the exhibition will be open for visitors. The pavilions at the trade show which is being held at exhibition ground here have companies from sectors like automobiles, agro and food, aerospace and defence, energy and petrochemicals, environment, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, engineering and manufacturing, urban mobility and infrastructure, maritime, IT, ITES and financial services, and textiles.

In all, around 1,500 entities are participating in the show. Some of the participants are ISRO, DRDO, Maruti, Tata, Ford, IT Department, Axis Bank, SBI, GIFT, GIDC, Civil Aviation Department Utra Tech.

In 2015, the summit secured investment proposals worth Rs 25 lakh crores.