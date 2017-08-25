Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict: US Embassy issues advisory for its citizens

Ahead of the judgement by a special court on Gurmeet Ram Rahim today, the United States Embassy and Consulates in India has released a safety advisory for its citizens.

The CBI court in Panchkula held Baba Ram Rahim guilty of rape in the case in which the punishment will be announced on August 28.



"On August 25, 2017, a verdict is due in the court case of the head of the Dera Sacha Sauda spiritual organisation; high alerts and a ban on unauthorised gatherings are in place in Chandigarh until August 25, and in Panchkula, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hissar (Haryana) and Zirakpur (Punjab) until August 30, due to the possibility of violence in these areas following the verdict," said the advisory.

The US citizens have been asked to avoid large gatherings, follow the advice of the local authorities, monitor local media, and keep in touch with their travel company.

"The local road and rail travel may be significantly disrupted during this period," it added.

Supporters of Ram Rahim have been gathering in masses on roads in Haryana and Punjab during the last few days to protest against any adverse court verdict.

The sexual exploitation case was registered against the Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' (female followers) by Ram Rahim Singh.

The Dera chief, however, has denied these charges.

Normal life in many areas in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh has come to a halt.

The Army has also been kept on standby in Sirsa, which is home to Dera Sacha Sauda. A curfew was imposed in the highly sensitive Sirsa town and three neighbouring villages today, officials said.

Around two lakh Dera followers, also called 'premis', are camping in Panchkula near Chandigarh and have made open threats that they will "wipe out India" if their 'Pitaji' is convicted, media reports said.

Ram Rahim enjoys a Z plus security cover provided by the union government. Airport Authority of India has also given Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh the privilege of using reserved lounges at airports in the country.

Gurmeet, who left the sect headquarters in Sirsa by road this morning, reached Panchkula in the afternoon, officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements were made around the district court in Panchkula ahead of the court verdict. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in great numbers, they said.

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said heavy security deployment was made in and around the court complex.



