Hacked credit card details of Indians sold online for Rs 500, says MP police

Busting an international gang of credit card hackers, the cyber wing of Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested two persons on Monday who are accused of making large-scale online purchases by hacking information on credit cards. The two accused, both residents of Mumbai, are suspected to be associated with a gang of international cyber criminals, run by Pakistani citizen Shaikh Afzal aka Shozi.

Speaking after the arrest of credit card hackers, Superintendent of Police (SP) of State Cyber Cell of Indore unit, Jitendra Singh said that two Indian members of this gang, identified as Ramkumar Pillai and Ramprasad Nadar, were arrested following a complaint made by a bank official from Agar Malwa district.

"We have learnt that Shozi is a native of Lahore and got married only last year. Shozi visits different countries across the world. He was in Uzbekistan when Nadar and Pillai talked to him last time through Skype. We are trying to confirm these details," the Superintendent of Police said.

The duo purchased hacked credit card details from some websites on the dark web and later paid for the information through Bitcoin. "If this payment is measured in terms of Indian currency, it costs only Rs 500 to Rs 800 to buy details of every credit card," Singh added.

The gang members bought air tickets and travel packages of Bangkok, Thailand, Dubai, Hong Kong and Malaysia by using this information of hacked credit cards. They also shopped costly items online using the hacked details, said the official.

Singh said the accused also used to send half the amount, they spent by misusing the credit card details, to Shozi by secret online methods.

The accused also used to select the online e-commerce website, where they do not need a one-time password (OTP) to make a purchase. So, the holders would get the information about the misuse of credit cards only after the payment.

Singh said initial investigation revealed that both the accused have made purchases of about Rs 20 lakh by misusing the details of 17 credit cards so far. However, this figure may go up after further investigation.

He said that the police have been searching for a resident of Jabalpur, who is also learnt to be connected with this gang.

