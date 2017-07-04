Aadhaar-PAN can still be linked; June 30th deadline was for filing tax returns without Aadhaar

Reports that June 30 was the last date to link your PAN card with Aadhaar have proved to be untrue. While you can still link your PAN card with the Aadhaar on the Income Tax e-filing website, getting a new PAN card would now require Aadhaar.

"From July 1, linking Aadhaar with your PAN card is mandatory to file Income Tax returns. And to apply for a new PAN card, you would need an Aadhaar first," Nidhi Shrivastava, a Chartered Accountant, said.

"June 30 deadline was not about linking Aadhaar with your PAN, it was for filing returns and applying for a new PAN card without the Aadhaar card," Shrivastava added.

However the revenue department has exempted people residing in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya from mandatory quoting of Aadhaar to obtain PAN cards and file tax returns.

The finance ministry notification gives the exemption to "an individual who does not possess the Aadhaar number or the enrolment ID" who is residing in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya.

The exemption is also for persons of 80 years or more, non-residents and non-citizens.

The government, under the Finance Act 2017, has made it mandatory for taxpayers to quote Aadhaar or enrolment ID of the Aadhaar application form for filing tax returns.

Earlier the Supreme Court put a partial stay Section 139AA of IT Act, which allows mandatory linkage of Aadhaar for filing income tax returns (ITR) and allotment of PAN (permanent account number).

The apex court said the government could not force people to get Aadhaar until the main issue over privacy is decided. However, it added that those who already possess the unique ID will have to link it with PAN.

How to link Aadhar with PAN online?