Taxpayers need to update profile on tax return portal for 'effective communication': I-T Department

Taxpayers who file income tax retrns and carry out other activities related to income tax online wll have to update their profiles and vital details on the official e-filing portal. The Income Tax Department has asked the taxpayers to provide their latest details to ensure an "effective communication" between the two.

In an advisory issued today, the I-T department urged taxpayers to put up their up-to-date information such as personal and secondary e-mail addresses, mobile phone numbers, residential address, and bank account details.

Once updated on the income tax return filing website, these details will be verified and processed after the taxpayer is sent an One Time Password (OTP) over the e-mail and through SMS over the phone.

"New registration process to facilitate effective communication between the taxpayer and the department is enabled. The existing e-filing users are required to update their profile by logging into e-filing account. Users who have registered already and not activated has to register again," the advisory by the Income Tax Department said.

The updated information, a senior official said, is being sought to ensure that a communication sent to a taxpayer reaches him without fail and in good time.

"A taxpayer can do any business using their personal e- filing account only after updating the details," he said.

The taxpayers can access their personal e-filing account at https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.