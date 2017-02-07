I&B Ministry earns Rs 15 lakh by selling old junk

In a path-breaking move that could serve as an example to be emulated by other ministries, the information and broadcasting ministry not just earned nearly Rs 15 lakh by selling old junk and trash that had accumulated over the years, but also freed 60,000 square feet space across several media units.

As part of a 'cleanliness fortnight', the ministry gave a thrust to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with the message that charity begins at home. The ministry expanded the concept of swachhta to bring out innovative ideas not only of importance to office cleanliness, but also to weed out old files, furniture, clear old court cases, pending files, service records, inter-ministerial and government communication, apart from identifying old, unused items that can be auctioned.

I&B minister Venkaiah Naidu highlighted steps taken by the ministry to retrieve space after disposal of old furniture, fixtures, electronic and electrical waste. He said the ministry had been successful in retrieving 60,624 square feet space after the special campaign was launched from September to November 2016.

A sum of Rs 14, 21,484 was realised after auctioning the disposed goods. On redressal of grievances, Naidu said a total of 4,132 grievances had been addressed during the last one year. The ministry had proactively planned a theme-based 'swachhta calendar' for a period from August 2016 to July 2017.

"Reliability, dependability and credibility of information is the hallmark of this government," Naidu said, while launching the 'India Year Book 2017'. It is essential to bring out books, journals, magazines in all national languages in order to reach out to the new generation, he added.