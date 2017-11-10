Industrial output grows at 3.8 per cent in September

India's industrial output grew 3.8 per cent in September from a year earlier, the data from Central Statistics Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed today. Many economists had earlier forecast 4.2 per cent growth in output compared with an upwardly revised 4.5 per cent year-on-year increase in August.

The IIP (Indices of Industrial Production) is compiled using data received from 14 government agencies including the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Department of Fertilisers. Industrial output grew 2.5 per cent in the first half of this fiscal compared to 5.8 per cent a year before.

The government data suggests the General Index for September stands at 122.7, which is 3.8 per cent higher as compared to September 2016. The cumulative growth for the period April-September 2017 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 2.5 per cent.

The IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for September stand at 94.6, 125.1 and 150.5, respectively, with the corresponding growth rates of 7.9 per cent, 3.4 per cent and 3.4 per cent as compared to September 2016. The cumulative growth in these three sectors during April-September 2017 over the corresponding period of 2016 has been 3.9 per cent, 1.9 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively.

In terms of industries, 11 out of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during September 2017 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. The industry group 'Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products' has shown the highest positive growth of 26.4 per cent followed by 13.2 per cent in 'Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products' and 13.1 per cent in 'Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers'.

Some important items showing high positive growth during the current month over the same month in previous year include 'separators including decanter centrifuge' (117.4%), 'bodies of trucks, lorries and trailers' (94.5%), and steroids and hormonal preparations (including anti-fungal preparations).