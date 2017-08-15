Independence Day 2017: PM Modi highlights positive impact of demonetisation

As India marks 70 years of freedom from the Britrish empire, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Rajghat to pay respects to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi before heading to Red Fort to make his fourth Independence Day speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech is expected to begin at 7: 30 am and last for an hour. Modi has reached the Lahori Gate entrance of Red Fort, where his cabinet minister Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.

On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind had made a speech to the nation where he made special mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's plans such as Clean India campaign, Beti-Bachao, Beti Padhao, LPG subsidy scheme among other issues.

Also, United States President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Modi and congratulated him on the eve of India's Independence Day.

8: 16 am: We are devoting significant attention to eastern India- Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Northeast: PM Modi



8: 12 am: Violence in the name of 'Astha' is not something to be happy about, it will not be accepted in India: PM Modi

8: 10 am: I want to mention those women who have to suffer due to 'Tripe Talaq'- I admire their courage. We are with them in their struggles: PM Modi

8: 08 am: Nature of change is changing in India: PM Modi

8: 04 am: We have focussed on competitive cooperative federalism in tandem with state governments: PM Modi

8: 02 am: New web portal to be dedicated for gallantry award winners: PM Modi

8: 00 am: There is no question of being soft of terrorism or terrorists: PM Modi



7: 59 am: Jammu and Kashmir problem will not resolve with abuse or with bullets. The people of Jammu and Kashmir must be embraced: PM Modi

7: 50 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that this country is for the honest people. He cites the crackdown on benami properties has added to the confidence of honest people.

7: 48 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cites the implementation on one-rank one-pension. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the successful implementation roll out of the GST is a big achievement.



7:45 am: 1st January 2018 will not be an ordinary day- those born in this century will start turning 18. They are Bhagya Vidhatas of our nation: PM Modi

7:40 am: We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a 'New India' : PM Modi

7:30 am: PM Modi begins his fourth Independence Day speech. PM Modi started his speech congratulating the people on the country's Independence Day. Also, greets people on Janmashtami.

7:35 am: PM Modi also expressed grief over Gorakhpur child death tragedy in the beginning of his speech.

