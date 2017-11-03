India slips 21 places in WEF's Global Gender Gap Index

It's disheartening is what it is! India has fallen 21 places in its overall Global Gender Gap Index ranking, much behind Bangladesh.

In fact, Bangladesh, at rank 47, is the only country in South Asia to feature in the top 100, with India ranking 108 and Pakistan 143.

The Global Gender Gap Report ranks 144 countries on how they are faring to bring gender equality in four areas - education, economics, health and politics.

India's challenging gender gaps remains in the economic sphere. At the current rate of change, and given the continued widening of the economic gender gap, it will now not be closed for another 217 years.

The gap had widened due to the falling representation of women in government, and the lessening of life expectancy of women and education.

As a developing economy, India can't afford another 100 years for women to get equal opportunities, says Shalaka Joshi, Gender Lead, South Asia - IFC - International Finance Corporation. The answer, she says, lies in building the business case for gender - enabling the private sector to increase the participation of women in its labour force and at the workplace. An ILO report has shown that India can add $1 trillion to its economy by 2025 if it closes the wide gender gap in employment.

Clearly there is a lot of work to be done but we have closed 67% of the gender gap compared to 77% of America and 88% of Iceland, according to the WEF report Global Gender Gap. So, it is not all glass half empty, adds Joshi. In 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directed all listed companies to have at least one woman director on their boards. Also, there is significant expansion on deepening access to finance for women from low income backgrounds and for women entrepreneurs overall . These are harbingers of the positive change that has begun and the opportunity around gender equality that can be built around such initiatives that create markets , says Joshi.

India also didn't fare well in the health and survival area. It is the fourth-lowest in the world on Health and Survival and the world's least-improved country over the last ten years.

The positive spark in the report is India's success in closing its primary and secondary education enrolment gender gaps for the second year running, and, for the first time has nearly closed its tertiary education gender gap.

Payal Kumar, Professor of Management at BML Munjal University, suggests India should look at Nordic countries and try to implement their practices in Indian context. Also, there is a wide black and white gender distinction in occupations. She suggests the government to encourage this interchanging of occupational gender gap so there are not only women who are nurses but men take up that role too and women feel free to be a pilot, she suggests.