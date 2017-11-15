Indian economy to grow 6.2% in 2017-18, predicts Delhi based think tank NCAER

Delhi based think-tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) predicts Indian economy to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2017-18. The growth in agriculture, gross value added (GVA), will be 3.0 per cent, industry GVA at 4.5 per cent, and services GVA at 7.6 per cent in 2017-18, it predicts.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation is projected at 6.7 per cent and growth rates in exports and imports, in dollar terms, are estimated at 10.7 per cent and 24.4 per cent, respectively, in 2017-18. The current account balance and central fiscal deficit, as percentages of GDP, are projected at -2.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively, for 2017-18. These estimates have been revised upwards from August 2017.

NCAER review suggests that Indian industrial sector is on a shaky recovery path due to the implementation challenges of the Goods and Services Tax and uneven demand. "With greater emphasis on improving ease of doing business, attracting foreign inflows, recapitalising public sector banks and efforts to achieve continuous improvements on the GST front, the Indian industrial sector hopes to overcome its transition blues in 2018-19", it states.

The forecast, based on NCAER's annual GDP macro model, is part of the 2017-18 Mid-year Review (MYR) of the Indian Economy released in partnership with the India International Centre.

Besides an independent stocktaking of the Indian economy's performance, this year's Mid-Year Review by NCAER also tracks the major policy disruptions that happened in recent times. The first of these is on 'GST Reform: Some Design Issues', where the think-tank recommends the pruning of GST rates from the current six, to two. The second paper titled 'Some Select Issues in Financial Markets'. assesses the pros and cons of the recent policy announcement about recapitalisation of public sector banks, issues of credit growth, and the impact of demonetisation on digitisation.