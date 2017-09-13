Indian Railways allows passengers to use mAadhaar as identity proof during journeys

Passengers travelling on a train can now use the mAadhaar mobile application as an identity proof. Indian Railways has decided to allow train travellers in any reserved class use mAadhaar, the digital version of Aadhaar card, as an approved identity proof.

"m- Aadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways," Indian Railways said in an official statement.

mAadhaar is a mobile application developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) which allows smartphone users to get the demographic details in their Aadhaar cards on their phones. Aadhar card holders can download their profile through this application on smartphones with the mobile number registered with their Aadhaar number. mAadhaar application does not work on smartphones without the registered mobile number of the Aadhaar card holder.

Aadhaar card holders can also share their demographic data and password protected eKYC data to retrieve accurate demographic data instead of entering it manually. The mAadhaar app can also be used to secure biometric authentication by locking biometrics data. Once an Aadhaar card holder activates Biometric Locking system on mAadhaar, their biometric remains locked till it is unlocked (temporarily), or the locking system is disabled completely.