Inflation dipping; time for RBI to lower rates and boost investment

With inflation dipping at a rapid pace, it could be the right time for the Indian central bank to soften its hawkish stand and reduce interest rates .

Retail price inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), fell to a record low of 2.2 per cent in May 2017 from 3 per cent in April this year. Retail inflation dipped for the second consecutive month and fell in both rural and urban India. The food group recorded a deflation of 1.1 per cent in May compared to an inflation of 0.6 per cent in April. Moreover, food inflation entered the negative zone for the first time since January 2012. The fuel and light group recorded a fall in inflation to 5.5 per cent in May from 6.1 per cent in the previous month.

Wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index, fell to 2.2 per cent in May from 3.9 per cent in April. Interestingly, wholesale inflation has been falling since March this year. Inflation in the fuel group fell to 11.7 per cent in May from 18.5 per cent in April. The primary articles group recorded a deflation of 1.8 per cent compared to an inflation of 1.8 per cent in April this year. Inflation in wholesale prices of manufactured products fell marginally to 2.6 per cent from 2.7 per cent.

Industry experts are hopeful that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take a relook at its monetary policy stand going by these declining numbers. In June, the central bank maintained the status quo on its repo or short-term lending rate, since it was reduced by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent in October 2016. To induce demand and boost investments, the RBI must reduce interest rates. The gross fixed capital formation (at 2011/12 prices), a proxy for investment, has declined from 31.3 per cent in 2014/15 to 29.2, 5 per cent of GDP, in 2016/17 (provisional estimates).

