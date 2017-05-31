Infosys employee found dead in office toilet

A 30-year-old employee of IT firm Infosys was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his office toilet in Chennai today.

The employee has been identified as Illayaraja of Dindivanam.

Some of the co-workers discovered Ilayaraja, who hailed from Tiruvannamalai district, lying motionless in the bathroom and rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death and probing the incident.

Ilayaraja's family said they suspected a few people to be behind his death but refused to divulge more details.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder. However, they were waiting for the postmortem report to confirm the cause of death.

Ilayaraja's cellphone was missing, Police said.

In January, an Infosys employee was found dead in the Pune office. Rasila Raju OP, who belonged to Kozhikode in Kerala, was found dead in a conference room on the ninth floor of the Infosys building in Pune. A security guard was arrested in connection with her murder.