International Yoga Day: Baba Ramdev says BJP president Amit Shah lost 20 kgs thanks to yoga

A day before the International Yoga Day, Baba Ramdev on Tuesday reiterated the advantages of yoga at a health camp he held in Ahmedabad.



Ramdev said that BJP President Amit Shah has lost 20 kgs because of practicing yoga regularly.



"People who frivolously say that yoga is not a sport are ignorant and their opinion should be discarded. Yoga is also a sport and it should be included under the sports category," said Ramdev.



Ramdev also talked about BJP's presidential pick, Ram Nath Kovind. He said, "Ramnath Kovind, who fought for the deprived and marginalised community, is a masterstroke by the BJP for the Presidential choice. People in opposition who see it as Dalit card are showing their narrow-mindedness".



After a two-hour long meeting on Monday, BJP President Amit Shah announced that Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was the NDA government's candidate for the presidential election.



The announcement was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Amit Shah and other top leaders of his party.



Post the announcement, Amit Shah sought Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh to extend their support for the BJP's nominee.