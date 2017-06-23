ISRO achieves another milestone: Launches India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 along with 30 co-passenger satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation along with 30 co-passenger satellites.

The satellite mission was launched at Satish Dhawan space centre in Sriharikota. The ISRO mission holds significance for Tamil Nadu as it carries a satellite indigenously developed by college students of Noorul Islam University in Kanyakumari district.

Cartosat-2, the primary satellite which has been successfuly launched, is a remote sensing satellite that is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series with the objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery.

This will be the 40th flight of PSLV and 17th flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with the use of solid strap-on motors). PSLV-C38 will carry satellites weighing a total of about 955 kg.





The satellites were launched at 9:29 AM on Friday. So far, the performance of PSLV-C38 has been normal, said ISRO. It also informed that All 31 satellites have been successfully separated adding that PSLV-C38 successfully puts Cartosat-2 Series and 30 other satellites into orbit.

"PSLV can carry off any mission and a huge number of satellites," says Mission Director B. Jayakumar in his address after the successful launch.