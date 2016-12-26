I-T scanner on black money in Jan Dhan accounts

The Income tax department has already zeroed in on 600 Jan Dhan accounts for their suspected black money connection. These accounts have seen deposit swelling by over Rs 10.8 crore following demonetisation. These 600 Jan Dhan accounts have money deposits on an average in between Rs 1-3 lakh. One such Jan Dhan account in Bihar has seen a deposit of Rs 40 lakh after demonetisation.

The account registered in the name of one Sitara Devi, a Bihar-based milk woman in Bhojpur district, has subsequently been freezed. The taxmen have also sent notices to 150 societies and trusts in Bihar and Jharkhand including some political parties, educational, religious and social trusts enjoying tax exemption under IT Act to probe how much of cash they have deposited and their source after the government recalled Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.





