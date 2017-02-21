J&K bans lavish weddings; non veg dishes reduced to 7

Jammu and Kashmir government today announced a number of restrictions to curb the wastage at social, government and private gatherings, especially weddings to prevent wastage of food.

"There shall be complete ban on sending dry fruits, sweet packets extra with invitation card by any person to relatives, friends, guests, invitees etc," reads an order, issued today.

"The number of guests to be invited on marriage of daughter (barat), marriage of son and small functions like engagement of son or daughter and other small functions should be restricted to a maximum of 500, 400 and 100 respectively," the order said.

Even though there's a practice of serving a number of Wazwan dishes during wedding ceremonies in the state, the government order restricts the number of non-veg, veg dishes to be cooked in such functions to a maximum of seven each and two stalls of sweets and fruits at social gatherings.

There order also puts a complete ban on use of amplifiers, loudspeakers and firecrackers during functions.



The new guidelines put in place by the government would be effective from April 1.



