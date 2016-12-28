Kanpur train accident: Two dead, over 40 injured in Ajmer-Sealdah express derailment

The train accident today morning near Kanpur that has caused the death of two and left many injured has once again raised concerns over the safety in Indian Railways.

In today's accident, 13 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur's Dehat district.

Over 40 people are reportedly injured and district administration has launched rescue operations.

#SealdahAjmer Express train derailment: NDRF team reaches the accident spot near Kanpur; 2 dead, 43 injured. Rescue operations underway pic.twitter.com/72tYmzOzM8 â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016

Railways minister Suresh Prabhu called the accident unfortunate and said he was monitoring the situation.

"Personally monitoring the situation in wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer express near Kanpur," Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said.

The accident occurred at around 6 am near Rura railway station, according to Northern Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya.

The Ajmer-Sealdah express (train no 12987), was crossing a bridge over a dry canal when the accident occurred, Malviya said.

"Have directed senior officials to reach the site immediately. Immediate medical help being provided to the injured," he added.

This is the second major accident barely a month after the tragedy that unfolded when the Indore-Patna Express derailed on November 20 killing about 150 people.

On December 7, two people were killed after Rajendra Nagar-Guwahati Capital Express derailed at Samuktala Road station in Alipurduar district.

Meanwhile, from January 1 2017, the Railways will double the compensation to the family of a deceased person in a rail accident.

They will get a compensation of Rs 8 lakhs instead of Rs 4 lakhs.