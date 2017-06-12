Karnataka bandh: Pro-Kannada groups make demands to PM Modi

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a state-wide bandh on Monday and have demanded loan waivers for its farmers and the Prime Minister's intervention in the Mahadayi river water dispute.

Two groups, Kannada Okkoota and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, are conducting the bandh with a long list of demands that they want met.

The pro-Kannada groups want a permanent solution to water scarcity and expulsion of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists amid allegations of 'anti-Kannada' activities in Belagavi.

Additionally, Vatal Nagaraj head of Kannada Okoota says that the bandh was called to protest Tamil Nadu's objection to comply with Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river and proposal to privitise BEML, reported the Indian Express.

A protest march will be held from town hall to Freedom Park is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru tomorrow.

However, day-to-day life is hardly seen to be disrupted. Buses operated by KSRTC and BMTC are running normally. Metro lines and taxis will run too.

However, transport might be stalled due to the protest.

Schools in Bengaluru will remain functional. However, several universities including Bengaluru University and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have postponed exams as a precautionary measure.