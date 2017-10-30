Last date to file GSTR-2, GSTR-3 for the month of July extended to November 30, December 11

To facilitate businesses and ease the burden of tax filing on taxpayers, the union government on Monday extended the last date for filing of GSTR-2 for the month of July to November 30, 2017.

The last date for filing of GSTR-3 for the month of July also stands extended to December 11, 2017. The earlier deadline was November 10, 2017.

Form GSTR-2 reflects inward purchases made by a business whereas GSTR-3 contains the monthly summary of sales and purchases along with the tax liability.

GSTR-2 contains details of all the purchases transactions of a registered dealer for a month whereas GSTR-3 will show the amount of GST liability for the month.

A Notification in this regard is being issued shortly - to facilitate about 30.81 lakh taxpayers for filing GSTR-2 for month of July, 2017, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

The decision comes after the Group of Ministers headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi met on October 28 in Bengaluru to review the issues faced under the Goods and Services Tax filings.

A five-member GoM was constituted on September 12 after the GST Council decided to sort out technical glitches. The first meeting of the GoM was held in Bengaluru on September 16.

GSTN is the information technology (IT) backbone and portal for real-time taxpayer registration, migration, and tax return filing under the GST (Goods and Service Tax).

Over 47 lakh returns in GSTR-3B was filed in July and the GST to the tune of Rs 95,000 crore was collected in the maiden month of roll-out.