Amid layoffs, Bengaluru techies approach labour commissioner

With the IT sector witnessing layoffs across the country, Forum for IT Employees or FITE on Thursday submitted two petitions to Karnataka Labour Commissioner, claiming that some employees of IT majors were 'forced to resign'.

A group petition by four Tech Mahindra employees and an individual petition against Wipro was handed over to the Labour Commissioner, RR Jannu.

The forum claimed that their meeting with the Labour Commissioner lasted for one hour and he asked detailed questions about the issues raised.

"The Labour Commissioner was receptive and engaged with the issues. He promised to look in the matter and raise it with the relevant individuals and departments in the government," the forum said in a press release.

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy had earlier said that IT companies can protect the jobs of youngsters if senior executives take pay cuts.

Murthy also said this is not for the first time that the industry has faced the layoff problem and hence there should not be any extreme anxiety as the industry had dealt the issue and found solutions then.

"Let us remember we have gone through this several times in the past. We went through that in 2008, in 2001. So, this is nothing new. Therefore, there is no need for us to become extremely anxious. We have had solutions to such problems in the past," he said.

Last month, executive search firm Head Hunters India said the job cuts in IT sector will be between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh annually for next three years due to under-preparedness in adapting to newer technologies.

"Contrary to media reports of 56,000 IT professionals to lose jobs this year, the actual job cuts will be between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh per year in next three years, due to under-preparedness in adapting to newer technologies," Head Hunters India Founder-Chairman and MD K Lakshmikanth said, analysing a report submitted by McKinsey & Company at the Nasscom India Leadership Forum on February 17.

McKinsey & Company report had said nearly half of the workforce in the IT services firms will be "irrelevant" over the next 3-4 years.

McKinsey India Managing Director Noshir Kaka had also said the bigger challenge ahead for the industry will be to retrain 50-60 per cent of the workforce as there will be a significant shift in technologies. The industry employs 3.9 million people and the majority of them have to be retrained.