Leonardo DiCaprio slams Donald Trump over Paris Climate Pact exit, says it's time to fight back

Noted Hollywood actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio slammed President Donald Trump for his 'careless decision' to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement saying the future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before.



In a long Facebook post, DiCaprio termed the US President's action as 'discouraging' and ask the world to challenge those who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths.



Here's DiCaprio's Full Text



Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump's careless decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before. For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging. Now, more than ever, we must be determined to solve climate change, and to challenge those leaders who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths. It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action."



US President Trump on Thursday withdrew from the historic Paris climate agreement saying the deal was 'poorly' negotiated and signed out of 'desperation'. Paris agreement was signed in 2015 to fight rising global temperature by cutting down carbon emission.



The United States under this accord had pledged to cut greenhouse emissions 26 to 28 per cent by 2025 and agreed to pay 3 billion dollar in aid for other poor and developing countries by 2020. However, President Trump felt that the Paris accord was 'unfair' and this would put the United States to a very big 'economic disadvantage'.



Moments after Trump announced his decision, several global leaders came out in support of landmark Paris accord and commit to protect the planet 'with or without America'.



Donald Trump, however, said that his administration would renegotiate either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement "on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers." To which, France President Emmanuel Macron said: "We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord. There is no way."



Here is how some global leaders have reacted so far:



Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi said India is committed to protect the climate, irrespective of the Paris agreement. "Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations," he said. "we must leave for our future generations a climate wherein they can breathe clean air and have a healthy life," the Prime Minister added. Underlining India's commitment to protect nature, Prime Minister Modi said:"For the last 5000 years, even when I was not born, it has been the tradition in India to protect the environment. India is a responsible nation with regard to climate change...We can milk the nature... Exploitation of nature is not acceptable to us."



Former US President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama expressed regret over Trump's decision and told the New York Times: "The nations that remain in the Paris agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created. Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we've got."



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was disappointed over President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord and said: "The decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change is a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote international security." "The Secretary-General remains confident that all other parties to the Paris agreement will continue to demonstrate vision and leadership, along with very many cities, states and businesses in the United States and around the world by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st century economic prosperity," the statement by the UN Chief said.



French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron called Trump's decision not to honor the Paris agreement a 'mistake' and ruled out of any renegotiation. "I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord. There is no way," Macron said. "France believes in you (the US), the world believes in you, but don't be mistaken on climate; there is no plan B because there is no planet B," Macron further said.



