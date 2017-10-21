Linking Aadhaar number with bank accounts is mandatory, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India today clarified that linkage of Aadhaar number to bank account is mandatory. The RBI's clarification came a day after it was reported that the Central bank had not issued any instruction regarding mandatory linking of the two. The reports had referred to RTI application filed by news website.

Today, the RBI issued a clarification, saying: "RBI clarifies that linking Aadhaar to bank accounts is mandatory. Some news items have appeared in a section of the media quoting a reply to a Right to Information Act application that Aadhaar number linkage with bank accounts is not mandatory."

"The Reserve Bank clarifies that, in applicable cases, linkage of Aadhaar number to bank account is mandatory under the Prevention of Money -laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017 published in the Official Gazette on June 1, 2017. These Rules have statutory force and, as such, banks have to implement them without awaiting further instructions," the RBI said.

This year in June, the government had made Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.

"Existing bank account holders have been asked to furnish the Aadhaar number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by December 31, 2017, failing which the account will cease to be operational," the government notification had said. According to reports, the RBI had not issued any notification for linking of Aadhaar number with the customers' bank account.

In RTI reply, RBI was quoted as saying: "The Government has issued a Gazette Notification GSR 538(E) dated 1 June 2017 regarding Prevention of Money laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017, inter-alia, making furnishing of Aadhaar (for those individuals who are eligible to be enrolled for Aadhaar) and permanent number (PAN) mandatory for opening a bank account. It may be noted that Reserve Bank has not yet issued an instruction in this regard."

The report also revealed that the central bank has not even filed any petition with the Supreme Court on seeking explicit permission of linking the two said documents. "RBI has not filed any petition with the Supreme Court," the RBI said in response to the query.