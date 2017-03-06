Liquor to get almost 20 per cent expensive in Gurugram

Gurugram's Cyber Hub and other popular bars and pubs are going to charge you more for alcohol. Liquor haven of Delhi-NCR has decided to make alcohol more expensive. Gurugram or Gurgaon has increased the liquor prices by almost 20 per cent. The state government has announced a hike in excise duty and value-added tax on both domestic as well as international brands.

The decision was made as a part of the government's excise policy for the year 2017-18. According to a report by TOI, the hike will be implemented on the prices of country liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), foreign liquor and low alcohol content beverages.

The new charges won't be a major blow for the retailers but the consumers will have to shed more for the same brand. The changes will rope-in extra Rs 500-700 crore for the state government.

Apart from the excise duty, the government has hiked the prices of the annual license fee for bars. In Gurugram, the bars will have to pay an additional 2.5 lakhs per annum. Faridabad retailers will have to shell out Rs 12 lakh in comparison to Rs 10 lakh. In other districts of the state, bars will have to pay Rs 9 lakh per annum instead of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Even defence personnel will have to pay more for alcohol via CSD but the state has assured that the rates will still be lesser than that of the neighbouring state Punjab.

