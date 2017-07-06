Lost your Aadhaar? Here's how you can get a new one

The importance of having an Aadhaar card today is multi-fold that losing it can cause a lot of confusion. Additionally, it can be worrisome because the card holds much of your personal information that can be taken advantage of.

But worry not, here's how you can get a duplicate copy of your Aadhaar card online at the latest, provided your Aadhaar card has the right mobile number and/or email id registered.

HOW TO GET A DUPLICATE COPY OF YOUR AADHAAR CARD:

First, you will have to visit the official website: www.uidai.gov.in, where you can download the duplicate copy of your Aadhaar card.

Once on the page, under the 'Aadhaar Online Services' go to 'Aadhaar Enrollment' head.

Click on the option 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' which will redirect you to another page.

Here you will have to fill required fields such as Name, email address and/or mobile number. Additionally, you have to select which number, Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrolment Number (EID), that you wish to retrieve.