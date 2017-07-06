Lost your Aadhaar? Here's how you can get a new one

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: July 6, 2017 | 14:18 IST
The importance of having an Aadhaar card today is multi-fold that losing it can cause a lot of confusion. Additionally, it can be worrisome because the card holds much of your personal information that can be taken advantage of.
But worry not, here's how you can get a duplicate copy of your Aadhaar card online at the latest, provided your Aadhaar card has the right mobile number and/or email id registered.
HOW TO GET A DUPLICATE COPY OF YOUR AADHAAR CARD:
- First, you will have to visit the official website: www.uidai.gov.in, where you can download the duplicate copy of your Aadhaar card.
- Once on the page, under the 'Aadhaar Online Services' go to 'Aadhaar Enrollment' head.
- Click on the option 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' which will redirect you to another page.
- Here you will have to fill required fields such as Name, email address and/or mobile number. Additionally, you have to select which number, Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrolment Number (EID), that you wish to retrieve.
- Once you fill in the details and type out the security number, click on 'Send One Time Password'. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number or email ID (whichever field you have chosen). Enter the OTP to confirm verification.
- Once the UIDAI software has verified your OTP, you will receieve your Aadhaar number/enrolment ID on your mobile phone or email ID.
- You can then click the 'Download Aadhaar' option which will redirect you to another page.
- Here you are required to enter your Aadhaar number/ Enrolment ID, name, pin code of your home address.
- After you fill out the required fields, click on 'Get One Time Password' option. An OTP will be sent your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP received to download the e-Aadhaar copy on your computer.
- The PDF file will be password protected. The password to open the pdf file containing your Aadhaar is the pincode of your home address.