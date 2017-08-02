LPG now fuels 76% of country's kitchens

There has been a sharp increase in the total number of households with LPG connections in the last three years from 14 crore in April 2014 to 21 crore in July 2017 with the cooking gas penetration going up from 56% to 76% now, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Parliament on Tuesday.

With the expansion of LPG coverage, it is imperative to rationalise the subsidy component so as to ensure that while the needy and poor are fully protected, at the same time the affluent households should pay a little more given their rising income and higher paying capacity, the minister said. Keeping this in view, the Government authorised the publci sector oil marketing companies to increase domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 2 per cylinder per month effective from July 1, 2016.

This has been further rationalised by an increase in prices by Rs 4 per cylinder per month effective June 2017, he explained. Pradhan said this moderate increase in prices will have a minimal impact on LPG consumers as the overall inflation remains at a low level.

"Having said this, the Government stands committed and will continue to provide subsidy assistance to the needy and poor households," the minister added. Pradhan said the Government continues to modulate the prices of domestic LPG and PDS kerosene by way of subsidy support.

One of the key objectives of the Government led under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to ensure access to LPG, which is a clean cooking fuel, to every household in the country, he added.