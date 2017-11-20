Lucknow may witness artificial rains to combat air pollution

The Uttar Pradesh capital might witness artificial rains through cloud-seeding by IIT Kanpur to combat air pollution which has reached crisis level. A few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh government had asked Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to explore the option of artificial rains.

"IIT Kanpur got the project on artificial rains from the Uttar Pradesh Council of Science and Technology a few months back. For this, the institute has got a grant of Rs 15 lakh," Officiating Director of IIT Kanpur, Manindra Agrawal told PTI. He said the institute is ready for the first artificial rain in Uttar Pradesh and only the approval from the Union civil aviation ministry is awaited.

The area where artificial rain is needed should have cloud cover. It will definitely reduce air pollution levels, Agrawal said. Aerospace, civil engineering and industrial management engineering departments are working on this project, he said. The expense of first artificial rains will be relatively higher, Agrawal said, adding, "But, frequent usage will bring down the cost."

On November 15, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with officials of various departments to control the air pollution.