MBBS, BDS seat quota request for Tamil Nadu board students rejected by Madras high court

The Madras High Court (HC) has quashed the Tamil Nadu government order reserving 85% of MBBS and BDS seats for state board students and only 15% for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other boards.

The HC had on Tuesday ordered status quo on the admission process of MBBS and BDS courses in TN till the adjudication of the plea on the 85% seat reservation. The admissions to medical colleges for MBBS and BDS seats being done on the basis of scores secured by students in National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) for entrance to medical colleges for MBBS and BDS courses.

The HC had been told that out of 4.30 lakh students under the state board as many as 84,000 had appeared for NEET whereas as out of 4,000 students under the CBSE, a total of 2,000 had taken the entrance test.

More than 50% of the questions in NEET were based on the CBSE syllabus.