Midmark to make India as a major manufacturing base

Midmark Corporation, one of the leading medical, dental and veterinary equipment makers in the US, is planning to make India a major manufacturing base for its global operations in near future.

Midmark, which fully acquired India's leading hospital beds and related office furniture maker Janak Healthcare a couple of years ago, will invest significantly in the country in the coming years, said John Baumann, president and CEO of Midmark.

"We have just invested in a new fully automated hospital beds manufacturing facility and are bringing our OPD hospital furniture portfolio to the country. That will be followed by our other products", said John Baumann, while speaking to media at Umbergaon in Gujarat as part of the inauguration of the new facility.

With numerous multinationals chains coming into the Indian market and with the spread of private healthcare to smaller cities in the country, Midmark is positioning India as a major market for its branded hospital furniture products, he said.

The privately held Midmark Corporation, with its history dating back to 1915, has eight manufacturing facilities in the US and one at Italy, besides two units at Umbergaon in Gujarat.

"The new unit will help to increase our hospital beds manufacturing capacity by 40 percent", said Sumeet Agarwal, managing director, Midmark India. It sells about 25-30,000 hospital beds in the Indian market and is the leader with a market share of close to 35 percent. It is estimated that India has over one lakh hospital beds.

Janak was established in the year 1951as Janak Manufacturing Works, which later became Metalbeds India in the year 1979 and then was renamed as Janak Healthcare. Midmark acquired a minority equity stake in Janak in

