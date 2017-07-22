No sign of missing Indians in Iraq despite Sushma Swaraj's assurance they are alive

It has been three years since the Islamic State abducted 39 Indian labourers from Mosul city in Iraq. Informing the Parliament, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently said: "Sources there told VK Singh that the missing Indians are most probably in a jail in Badush where fighting is still going on."

After Swaraj's statement which suggested that missing Indians may be alive in prison in Iraq, India Today travelled to Mosul. However, it did not find any sign of the unfortunate missing Indians.

By some account, these abducted people were construction workers from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal who were captured from the University Lake Towers, Mosul on June 11. Out of 40 labourers, one could manage to flee and contact Indian embassy paving way for his safe return.

The person who escaped the Mosul city was identified as Harjit Masih who later claimed that the IS fighters shot them all dead. However, the government refuted Masih's claim and maintained that the missing Indians are alive.

India Today's investigation suggest that there could be three possibilities. The 39 missing Indians may be as Sushma Swaraj has suggested in Badush jail under IS captivity. The construction workers might have been killed as Harjit Masih claimed.

The third possibility is that they are still working somewhere as bonded labourers under the IS as some reports suggest that they were sighted near a church. Swaraj's still insists that the missing Indians in Iraq are alive.

When India Today visited Badush prison where, as per the intelligence information that Sushma Swaraj received, it found no such jail as it had been already destroyed by the ISIS and the area was liberated a few months ago by the counter-terrorism unit of Iraq.

"What is left are the remnants of what was once a prison where ISIS had come to get some of their Islamist brothers released from and in the process also ended up occupying Mosul," the report noted.

The question hence continues to be where are the 39 Indians? 63 km west of Mosul lies Tal Afar which is still firmly under ISIS's control.

